Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0046

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $1,772.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00256337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

