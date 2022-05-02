Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $27.95

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.95, but opened at $29.18. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82.

Grupo Simec ( NYSE:SIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $621.33 million during the quarter.

About Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

