Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in April

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,297,600 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 4,254,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,767.4 days.
Shares of GBOOF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
