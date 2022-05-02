Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in April

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,297,600 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 4,254,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,767.4 days.

Shares of GBOOF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.