Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.
Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,017. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Green Plains by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the period.
Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
