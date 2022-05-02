Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,017. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Green Plains by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

