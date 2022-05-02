Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 83,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 239,978 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

