Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. However, Green Dot continues to witness increasing operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development. This might weigh on the company's bottom line. The company has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Green Dot have declined in the past year.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDOT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,352. Green Dot has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $54.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 655.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 868,799 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 546,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $17,888,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 325,641 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 739.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 301,038 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

