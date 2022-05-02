Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.10

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$35.10 and last traded at C$35.13, with a volume of 31667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.75.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

