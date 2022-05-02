Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $209.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $13.81 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $909.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 97,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

