Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $209.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $13.81 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $909.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
