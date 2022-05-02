Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 786,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,747 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $63,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $62.00. 25,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,370. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.