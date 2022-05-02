Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.40% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $58,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 163,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000.

NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,600. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

