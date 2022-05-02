Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Path Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GPCO stock remained flat at $$10.07 during trading hours on Monday. 8,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Golden Path Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $13.27.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.