GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops One Day Volume of $211.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $210,807.14 and $211.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,752.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.40 or 0.07285690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00258735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.42 or 0.00736511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.00543864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070878 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00310279 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

