Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 49.2% in April

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

