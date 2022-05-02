Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,780,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $136.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

