Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,440 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

GNL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. 6,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

