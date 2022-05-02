Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.15

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glanbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02.
About Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
