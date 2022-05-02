Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after buying an additional 1,528,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 523,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,981. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

