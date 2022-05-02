Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Holdings Lowered by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,035,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 848,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 525,749 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,326,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,924,000 after purchasing an additional 522,084 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,582,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.88. 378,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

