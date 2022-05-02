Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

GPC stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.12. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

