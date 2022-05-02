Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.78

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Get Genpact alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,579,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.