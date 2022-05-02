General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. 418,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,793,561. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.