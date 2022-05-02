General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 694.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.70.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $234.44. 22,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.78 and a 200-day moving average of $217.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

