Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Blackstone by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 543,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,323,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 477,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 52,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,929 and sold 1,111,452 shares valued at $69,334,658. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

NYSE:BX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.11. 171,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.