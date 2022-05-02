Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $528.70. 67,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $556.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $371.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

