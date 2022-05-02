Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.
Shares of LMT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $431.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,261. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.30. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.