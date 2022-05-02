Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 41.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,848,000 after buying an additional 2,781,389 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $75,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,125,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,935,000 after buying an additional 2,011,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

CSX stock remained flat at $$34.34 during trading hours on Monday. 472,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,539,586. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

