Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.06. 126,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,311. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.