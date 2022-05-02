Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,789. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

