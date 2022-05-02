Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $92.38. 19,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,749. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

