Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $393,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. 658,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,907,871. The company has a market capitalization of $275.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

