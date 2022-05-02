Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.11. 382,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,222,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

