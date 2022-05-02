Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,509 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,152. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

