Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,328 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Visa stock traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.62. The company had a trading volume of 147,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $397.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,927,167. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.