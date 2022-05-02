Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE remained flat at $$377.55 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,133. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.61 and a 200 day moving average of $374.79.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.