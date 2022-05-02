Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 759 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,127. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.04 and a 200 day moving average of $260.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

