Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,331 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.64. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $96.21 and a 12 month high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

