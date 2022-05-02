Geeq Hits Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $182,022.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

