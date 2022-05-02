Gas Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $41.90 million and $5.68 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00010699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.16 or 0.07327016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

