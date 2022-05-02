Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $29,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Gartner by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $290.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.53 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

