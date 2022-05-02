Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 125.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.