GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Up 48.7% in April

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,469. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.