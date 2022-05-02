Fyooz Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,158.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (FYZ) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $128,805.21 and $30,158.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fyooz has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

