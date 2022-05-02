Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Tops $25.19 Million

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $25.19 million and $668,998.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,687.28 or 1.00387390 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,516,466 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

