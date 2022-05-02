Fundamenta Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,468.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $110,700.10 and approximately $1,468.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00216444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00433368 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 279.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73,532.71 or 1.91330247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,442,924 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,808 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

