Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.68. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.