Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.62

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 52088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUPBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.1816 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

About Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.