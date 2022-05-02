fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.69

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 76493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.61.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

