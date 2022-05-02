Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 700666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market cap of C$2.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Fremont Gold Company Profile (CVE:FRE)
Further Reading
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.