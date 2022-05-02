Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 687,139 shares.The stock last traded at $146.95 and had previously closed at $151.16.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.68. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

