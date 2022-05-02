Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 687,139 shares.The stock last traded at $146.95 and had previously closed at $151.16.
Several research firms have commented on FNV. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.10.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.68. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
