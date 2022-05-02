Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $48.06. 851,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.